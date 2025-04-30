'AITA for refusing to cancel plans with my BFF so my husband could take my MIL to the hospital?'

My husband had our baby. It was my first night away since giving birth (literally never even went to the grocery store without the baby). But around 7-7:30pm, my husband calls saying that he needs to bring his mom to the hospital and asked me to come home so I can take the baby and he can take my car (his is currently not working).

I asked what she needed to go to the hospital for and he said "does that really matter right now? I need you home." I told him it does matter, actually. Because depending on the level of urgency, she literally has 4 other options. One of her other 3 kids (who even live closer to her) or an ambulance.