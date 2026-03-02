"AITA for prioritizing my nanny over my brother and his family?"

I’m a single mom to 3 kids (8m, 5f, 4f). I have a nanny, Emilia (20f), that picks the kids up from school, takes them to their extracurriculars, manages homework, and sets up play dates for the kids.

Emilia’s family is complicated. She moved in with her grandmother at 15 and no longer speaks to her parents. Emilia’s grandmother was her best friend. She also became an adoptive grandparent to my kids. She knew their birthdays, sent cookies, and had all of us over for dinner every couple weeks.

Her grandmother passed over the summer. Emilia told me that she was planning to move out of her grandmother’s house because she couldn’t stay there without her. She asked me to help her look at apartments.