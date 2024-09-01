Father confesses loss of love for children after learning they kept their mother’s affair a secret. AITA? + Update

I just got off a video call with my daughter and my son. The call was pretty rough and extremely emotional but I got everything off my chest. I told them that while I had forgiven them, I could never forget it, and that for my mental health, it was better we limit our interactions.

I told them to not feel guilty about anything, but that also after dedicating more than half my life to my wife and children, it was time I put myself first. I told them my heart wasn’t in it to be a grandparent to their children.

I was also honest with them and told them my heart was only it for my nephew’s and niece’s kids, and whenever I did go to their house, I felt joy, while for my own children, I felt nothing.