Man caught between attending sister's rescheduled wedding and girlfriend's milestone birthday. AITA? + UPDATE

weirdbutok__

Little update: After this post I literally texted her about her behaviour and now she is crying saying I don't even care for her. What should i do ? she even made me emotional 🥲 Any solid reply you guys can suggest?

anivarcam

I thought the update will be about the break up, but it seems you rather say “I have a psycho gf, who is selfish, acts unhinged, wants the world to revolve around her and is capable of fabricating lies about my dog being sick to get me out of my sister’s wedding” than say “I’m single”… She already showed you how toxic she really is, from this point on is fully on you whatever other shenanigans she pulls.