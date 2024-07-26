"AITA for prioritizing my sister’s wedding over my girlfriend’s birthday after she gave me an ultimatum?"

My girlfriend "Lisa" and I have been together for two years. Her birthday is coming up, and she’s been planning a big celebration with friends and family for months. It’s a milestone birthday for her, and she’s really excited about it because she’s always felt her birthdays haven’t been celebrated properly in the past.

Here's where it gets complicated: my sister "Jane" just announced her wedding date, and it’s the same weekend as Lisa’s birthday. Jane and her fiancé had to move their wedding up due to some family health issues, and now it's a small, intimate ceremony that means a lot to her. Jane asked me to be part of the wedding party, and as her only sibling, it’s important to me to be there.