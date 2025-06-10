'I was promised a financial gift from my dad but he died before I got it. My sisters now say I shouldn't claim it.' AITA?

"AITA - I was promised a financial gift from my dad but he died before I got it. My sisters now say I shouldn't be able to claim it from the estate?"

I (F30) recently lost my dad. My sisters and I are due to receive some money from my dad's estate. I brought up with my mum that my younger sister (27) received a financial gift from my dad last year to help her with the cost of driving lessons and the purchase of a car. I was told at the time that I would get the same amount towards the cost of a car when I bought one.

My mom told me to raise this with my sisters as they had both been given financial help from my dad with buying a car and I hadn't, due to not having started learning. I brought this up with them today and asked that I receive this money from the estate.