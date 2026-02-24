'AITA for promoting my sister's ex even after he got her friend pregnant?' UPDATED

Day one: Old employee takes short leave -Josh fills in temporarily at first

Couple weeks later: This all comes out. Josh is still filling in and doing great work 3 weeks later: Old employee shares he will not be coming back due to health reasons

-All my other employees tell me how great Josh is doing and how much they like working for him, business is booming, and they tell me how much they think Josh deserves the promotion offically

2 weeks later: I have to make a decision so I give him the promotion purely for performance reasons Couple weeks after that Sarah finds out and that was in the last week

This is what people had to say to OP:

facinationstreet said:

personal stuff shouldn't be used against him at work. This is correct. NTA.

KerrieJune said: