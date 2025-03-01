Daughter confronts dad over 'disrespectfully' giving late mom’s jewelry to 4yo half-sister. AITA?

Right around that time I had started reading the journals mom kept when she was sick. She was sick for like 5 months overall. Her journals showed how scared she was and stuff but it also shared how certain she was dad would marry again and have more kids and how sad it made her.

The one thing that luckily didn't happen is another woman moving into the home she made perfect for us, because we moved after she died. But she wrote a few pages about hoping the new wife and any future kids wouldn't get her stuff.

She wanted it all to go to me if my dad didn't want to keep some and then pass it onto me. She even covered that in the page where she mentioned gifting me the jewelry she did.