Property owner plans to fill in a man-made 'pond' against neighbors' wishes, 'a beaver took up residence.' AITA? UPDATED

NTA. You were burdened with a feature on your own property that you no longer wished to maintain. Based on your details, that was entirely your decision, and an apt one given that no one else in the association was willing to contribute. It sounds like an unfortunate error on the part of the HOA / leadership to have not set up the feature and its maintenance appropriately.

The only 'right' answer here, in terms of the HOA's broader benefit, is for the association to decide to install one on a truly common area along with allocating the funds to maintain it.