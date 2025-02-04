'I [32M] was going to propose to my girlfriend [30F] until she told me she's pregnant.' AITA? + UPDATE

I worry she might think I'm being impulsive and marrying because of the child. It feels more complex to me I guess.

Jazz_the_Goose

You can tell her “I’ve been thinking about this for a while” You’re overthinking this dude. If you want to marry her, ask her!

The next day, the OP returned with an update.

I was thinking I'd edit the original post, but I decided I'd rather spend the night focused on my fiancee. I took my lunch break early to be with my girlfriend at the OBGYN visit. The IUD was removed without any problems (it had shifted around which likely caused it to fail), and the pregnancy is not ectopic.