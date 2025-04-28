Sibling rivalry turns cruel as brother destroys cancer survivor sister’s prosthetic leg. AITA? + UPDATE

So, AITA for accepting a bionic leg, knowing it came from a fund my mum also set aside for my younger brother — and knowing he’s hurt by it? Because right now, I feel like I’m being punished for not dying.

Here is what readers had to say in response to the OP’s post:

NTA. Your mom is though for not talking to your little brother about why you DESERVE the leg. What isn’t fair is that you got cancer, lost your leg, and missed out on years of your life. If you’re in the UK, get away from your Mom asap, see what programs are available to you for education, trade school, housing, etc.

