"AITA for putting my ex on speakerphone in front of my new wife?"

Hi everyone — My ex and I separated 3 years ago and I’ve just recently gotten married to my new wife. My ex and I have 2 kids together. We have almost 50/50 with me having Wednesday, Thursday, and every other Friday and Saturday night.

We went through a tough custody battle in which she agreed to not file child support in exchange for me giving her overnights on my Sundays.

Because I wanted to settle things without going to a conference I agreed. She immediately filed for support and because she has 2 days more than me per month I have to pay her child support of roughly $1100 per month. I make $60k and she makes roughly $120k.

The problem here is that my ex is a habitual manipulator. She speaks to me nasty, she twists situations, she does things but pretends my kids insist on it.