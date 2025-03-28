'AITA for publicly calling out a friend who was shaming my plastic surgery?' UPDATED

What do you think? AITA? This is what top commenters had to say:

seriouslaser said:

1.) She called you out in public. You responded in kind. 2.) She has no right to your medical information at all, let alone at a time of her choosing.

She's just mad that her own actions made her look bad in front of people. NTA.

StuffTasty said:

Totally NTA she made a comment about it in front of everyone so why should she get the privilege of privacy besides she deserved to be called out for being so judgmental for no reason. And no it is none of her business to know why you were getting surgery. She needed to be thrown off her high horse.

whynousernamelef said: