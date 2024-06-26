'AITA for publicly dumping my GF after she had her friends follow and spy on us?' UPDATED

"AITA for publicly dumping my girlfriend?"

Last night I(20m) went out with my ex-girlfriend(21f) on our 7th date. We were supposed to eat at a nice restaurant, go to a club and then spend the night at my dorm. I had reservations made for both the restaurant and the club and had my roommates stay clear of our dorm room for the night.

I picked up my ex and we went to the restaurant. Everything was going well until I went to the bathroom midway through our meal when I noticed three people(2f, 1m) in the booth next to ours. We live in a large town so it’s unlikely for you to meet the same strangers often and to be able to recognize then, which made the fact that I have seen the same people on all our dates really weird.