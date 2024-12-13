'AITA if I publicly expose my mom's lies about me on Facebook?' UPDATED

Impersonating your mom is just not a great idea for various reasons and you would be the AH. Much better would be if you confront her privately and demand an apology (because she most definitely owes you one) and for her to take those posts down.

I get a feeling she won't do that, so if you want to be petty (and make an "everybody sucks" situation out of it), you could post the original pictures (maybe even screenshots of your chat convos where you send it to her) in every comment section, tagging the other people who liked and commented.

OP responded:

That's a fair point. I could at least ask her to tag me in the picture.

She later shared this update: