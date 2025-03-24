'AITA for publicly telling my ex-coworker that I don't like them?' 'She has a really ICKY VIBE.'

I have autism and I could tell that was not the correct thing to say. Everyone seemed uncomfortable and Sara was visibly shocked and upset. My friends were shocked and confused. They assumed that Sara was a friend or someone I invited to the table. They had zero context of who Sara is.

Sara made a scene and told me that I was rude, a b, and a bunch of other things. She said that I embarrassed her. She embarrassed herself by following me to my table uninvited. And yes, she knew it was my birthday. I do feel bad and know that I could have formulated a polite response. But she's a former coworker and an unpleasant one.