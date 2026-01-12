'AITA for pulling myself and my children (flower girls) out of my friend's wedding?'

She paid her way and brought her own snacks and work food. I cooked and provided everything else but i had a young daughter so if she was going to find partners they weren't allowed at our house. I grew up in a rough situation and I just wasn't comfortable with that, it was something we disagreed on a lot and she didn't respect it until my partner stepped in. After that it was okay but tense.

She lived with us for 5 and half months. During that time she helped raise my daughter with me. I helped her with anything she needed.