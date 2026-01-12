'AITA for pulling myself and my children (flower girls) out of my friend's wedding?'

My (23f) friend (25f) who we'll call B for Bride is getting married this month. We've been good friends for years with our ups and downs but honestly I'm not sure weather I'm TA here.
A bit of relevant background, I've been friends with B for about 5 years, we met at work and hit it off. We both had partners and got along well. Things were good. Just after my 19th myself and my partner found out I was pregnant with my 1st daughter. It was extremely difficult I was very sick and hormones we found out we're not my friend. B and I had our arguments, things got rough but we made it through.
The next year B and her partner (20m) who we'll call J broke up. B came knocking on my door (my partner and I bought our own house just after our daughter was born) asking to live with us until she could figure something out. I said absolutely, we were friends not a problem. Well there were problems but nothing major. She spiraled. We lived in a small town between lies and gossip it was hard for her.
She paid her way and brought her own snacks and work food. I cooked and provided everything else but i had a young daughter so if she was going to find partners they weren't allowed at our house. I grew up in a rough situation and I just wasn't comfortable with that, it was something we disagreed on a lot and she didn't respect it until my partner stepped in. After that it was okay but tense.
She lived with us for 5 and half months. During that time she helped raise my daughter with me. I helped her with anything she needed.
It worked but we also found out I was pregnant again and so 3 months into my pregnancy and 5 months of B staying with us, B and i decided that it was time to move on, she didn't want to live with hormonal me (fair) and my partner and I decided it would be less stress for me to not worry about certain boundaries being disregarded. So she moved across country to be with her other friends and get away.
Fast forward a couple months her and J announced their engagement. He'd followed her to announce he'd changed and worked some stuff out then he popped the question. B moved back in with her now fiancé.
I had my 2nd daughter.
When my youngest was 6 months, b asked me if both my girls would be flower girls in her wedding and if I could walk the girls down the aisle (like an adult flower girl). She said that how she included everyone as she had her bridesmaids picked, all but one of them she met after myself.
At the time it stung a little but I was like no I've got my hands full. My daughters would be 3 and 2. Flower girl duty was MORE than enough. I got my save the date and invite to the wedding 2 MONTHS later then when mutual friends did. B was really bad with actually talking to me, we spoke maybe 6 times seen each other twice in like 7 months. Okay fine. Life. I had to 2 kids i get it.
However. I had questions about the girls as flowers girls. I'd received no information in that time. None. After asking and receiving no answers B came to visit me and we talked about the girls. She said wedding theme is blue, silver and black. Okay. Bridesmaids wore a dark blue. She wanted the flower girls in light blue. Yay information. She also wanted me in light blue.
I asked for specific shades, she didn't know. I asked if she wanted to have a look at styles she ummed and ahhed and eventually I just started looking at Shein dresses for the girls because I thought maybe looking at things would help. I had no intention of buying shein dresses, which i thought i made clear.
I wanted to know, what light shades like are we thinking pastels or like sky blue because it all makes a difference with dresses. She liked a standard shien sky blue, but said something lighter and that she wanted floor length, but liked knee length. She liked flowered headbands but didn't know if it was going to match her theme. ??
All of that is okay, I asked about shoes and hair and just generally what she wanted. Nothing. I did say quite clearly that if she wanted a slight heel in the shoes I needed to know because the girls needed to comfortable and i wouldn't have them in actual heels if she wanted a specific hairstyle for my oldest. She said oh you pick... Everything i like was wrong so I was not picking.
Both girls are allergic to cheap jewelry like nickel and can only have Sterling silver or gold as earings would get infected and necklaces would leaves rashes and be painful, so i said if she wanted them in matching jewelry like she mentioned she needed to find it or tell me what i was looking for. Plus since I was paying for everything for the 3 of us I needed time to budget.
Come to now where i might be TA. It's November. Wedding is January. To say I am feeling so used and unwanted is an understatement.
Nothing. I've sent questions pictures. Asked if she had time to maybe book in and have a look at dresses on the girls because I needed opinions now on sizing from someone who knows what they're doing, the dresses need to be ordered. My oldest daughter was showing autism traits and we now had added costs and we were aware of certain sensory issue's when it came to fabrics.
I also needed an idea of the hair situation for the girls. My oldest did not cope well when it came to her hair so if it was going up and pretty i needed time to practice, so I got quick and she knew what to expect.
No answers. I hadn't even started asking about me, what was expected of me and my dress, what style? Patterns or no Patterns, was i matching the girls colors? I know i wasn't allowed to match the bridesmaids (who already had their dresses, makeup and hair sorted) I was not included in any of that so I had 3 people, myself and 2 toddlers to get ready the morning of. No response.
Now I'm annoyed. It's not my wedding. Why am I concerned and she's not? I didn't even know if my kids and I were expected to be in photos or not because we weren't technically in the bridal party.
Then low and behold a mutual friend and ex bridesmaid steps up and i get some news. The bridesmaids are all talking because I'm making the wedding about me now that I was (almost) 3 months pregnant. Only B was supposed to know, as it made finding a formal, non floral dress somewhat harder.
Apparently i was trying to make her look cheap by having the girls in Shein dresses and I wasn't even asked to be a bridesmaids so why did I think I was so important? Oh and I should add that there was some debate on if my now 2 year old daughter would even have enough hair to do anything with for the wedding, as she's practically bald.
My youngest is practically bald yes, is that something the bridesmaids should be discussing? Pregnant me said hell no, keep any comments about my children out of your mouth. Pregnant me is also notoriously untrustworthy and hormonal so i said nothing. However it was the nail in the coffin so to speak. My family and I still deserved respect.
I waited another 2 weeks for any information. I asked again. Nothing. No one was answering me B included then I got a message from B saying and I quote "Please RSVP so you can have a plate of food as a guest in the wedding as we haven't heard from you." My family RSVP'd when we got the invitations. So I said enough. I created a group chat with B and her apparent MOH.
I simply, bluntly stated that I had received no information other than light shade of blue, floor length dress for the girls. I didn't know what hair styles or if headbands would be okay though I doubted it since my daughters lack of hair seemed to be an issue (mumma bear was not being caged apparently).
I didn't know if the girls were in photos or not, when the wedding ceremony was supposed to start, what I was supposed to be wearing, whether I was supposed to be trying to hide my 5 month pregnancy (3rd pregnancy I am the size of a house) because it messed with the aesthetic B was going for, (I'd offered to step out she had previously said no she wanted me in the wedding.)
I stated that it wasn't the lack of information, or care but the blatant disregard for my time, money or effort in trying to do the right thing by B for her wedding that ultimately led me to the conclusion that both my daughters and myself were not only unwanted but completely unnecessary. My family wouldn't be attending as part of the wedding party or as guests. So AITA?
Smart-Bumblebee-3553 said:
Not the a hole. No information even though you’ve tried? Not your problem. Wedding planning usually includes all of these details. It sounds like she might be setting you up to look like maybe you intentionally sabotaged her wedding or didn’t do your part to make it work.
I’d let her know that for these reasons, and the fact that you don’t want to stress out your kids further and last minute anything isn’t conducive to that stress free atmosphere. Wish her luck and congratulate her again and move on. I wouldn’t even ask or offer to attend the wedding, it would be on her to extend an invite.
Gnarly_314 said:
NTA. The bride seems to have been determined to find every excuse possible to cast you in a bad light. Stay home and save your money for something that you can enjoy as a family.
Chloe-Roses- said:
Absolutely not!!! It sounds like she’s not invested in you or your daughters being apart of her wedding or feeling included. This almost feels like some demented game here. You’ve contacted her plenty, but she’s ignoring you so you can’t go out and buy everything.
Sounds like she asked you and your girls to be flower girls for the sick reason to paint you like some sort of diva by the fact she’s just ignoring your texts and then says that your “making it all about you now that you’re pregnant”, but won’t answer basic questions. Then add the bit about your baby being bald?!?!? She’s NOT your friend. Right decision to not be in the wedding and not be guests. NTA.
watermelon_0808 said:
NTA. I was thinking that, if I were in your shoes, my kids and I would not bother to go to her wedding to avoid a more stressful situation than it already is. Is she trying to make you look bad or what?
It seems like she wasn’t really interested in inviting you to the wedding at all, even the kids, but for some reason she included you (maybe she doesn’t have other options for flower girls?) Whatever her reason, move on. Congratulate her for the sake of the 5 years of friendship, and move on.