'AITA for pulling me and my 9-year-old out of my sister-in-law's wedding?' 'My daughter's the flower girl.'

He told her that she was supposed to be here at the party. She became super apologetic and said she has been so busy with wedding planning that she forgot and that she will make it up to my daughter this week. Fine, whatever. I can genuinely understand she may have been busy.

I was under the impression she would at least say happy birthday. She never did. She never reached out the two days we mentioned would work best or the following weekend. My daughter was upset and asked to not be in the wedding. Honestly, I was pretty upset too.