'AITA for punishing my teenage daughter for lying about where she was?'

savfish8221

NTA, but this is definitely a damned if you do damned if you don’t situation. I would make it clear to your daughter that the punishment is not for going to a party, it’s for lying, especially when she says something like “everyone her age goes to parties”. That’s irrelevant and not the point. Point is she lied.

At the end of the day, that sort of behavior needs to be nipped at the bud. This is a safety issue. God forbid something happens to her or you need to find her and you can’t. Also, just a suggestion for next time: talk to your wife and agree on a punishment together. A united front is necessary for teenagers.