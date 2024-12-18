'AITA for purposefully excluding my nieces from the boat during our lake trip?' UPDATED

My nieces had a meltdown bc they were missing out on a fun all-day boat trip. We ended up just going without them bc my SIL would not budge.

Well, it’s been a few weeks now and pretty much my husband’s entire family is united in their belief that we are gigantic AHs. They said we obviously lied to keep SIL off the boat and that we purposefully deprived our nieces of a fun outing. Apparently our nieces have also been asking why we don’t like them anymore.

I feel zero regret for excluding my SIL, but my nieces are good kids and we love them very much. Now I kind of feel like we were the AHs for making them feel like we didn’t want them to come along with us.