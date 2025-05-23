'AITA for flirting with another man in front of my husband to show him how it feels?'

At first he was really defensive and kept claiming Julia’s behavior is primarily just edginess that I’m misconstruing as having more sinister intentions, but the marriage counsellor has pointed out that his repeated invalidation has weighed on our marriage and its impact will take a while to be lifted - and that the primary way to heave that weight will be to trust my impressions if I believe that something is up.

After a particularly heated counselling session, he was agreeing with a lot of the talking points our counsellor was making, but he was still insistent that Julia had no feelings for him. I said that given her past behaviour, it’s very likely she holds some sort of torch for him regardless of whether she admits to it or not.