'AITA for purposefully missing meeting my sister's biological family?' UPDATED

I’d like address some specific points in your post. First, sounds like you were an annoying little brother, which is 99.9% of all little brothers to have ever existed. Don’t beat yourself up for that. Second, if she had grown up with them they would have annoyed her as much if not more. I’m a little sister myself and I annoyed the hell out of my big sister.

Third, I can tell just from what you wrote that your sister loves you and wants you to be a part of her life and to be a part of the larger group of siblings she now has. It sounds like she has many things in common with her bio-sisters but she only has a shared childhood with you.