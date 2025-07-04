'AITA for pursuing med school next year even though my wife is pregnant?'

Related to 1), med school does not mean you do not get up with the baby. In general, Moms get up about 3/4th of the time. your goal should be 50% of the time (I realize that your wife's choices about breastfeeding may impact this.

But if that's the case you've got to do something like *all* the diapers, or another division of labor that is Above and Beyond what Most Dudes do). Protect each parent's right to 4 hours uninterrupted every night at all costs.

As you make choices about your specialty preference and training length and residency location restrictions- always make sure your wife is on board. Your in laws get to have their opinions, but they probably won't really understand your path. Don't hold it against them.