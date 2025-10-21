'AITA for pushing my aunt out of my wedding after she caused drama?'

I (21F) got married to my husband (21M) two months ago. So to start I have an aunt (42F), who we will call Maria, for context, she’s my mother’s older sister and she has always been jealous of my mom.
My mom got pregnant with me at 15 and had me at a young age and we came to the USA for a better future my mom has done everything for me and my siblings that my aunt had been jealous of us for having a nice house, a happy life and seeing we are comfortable with what we have.
Now for my wedding I got married two months ago we made a home wedding due to having a low budget and we decided for a more comfortable place for mine and my husband’s family (we all are Mexicans) we tend to party hard till the next day, but after the wedding ceremony we started the fun part of the night my husband and i were drunk at that point.
But during the night party a cop showed up to our house me and my husband were making our way to talk to the cop to see what the problem was and that’s when i hear my Aunt Marias voice, she was being rude to the cop and asking him questions like “who called you?” “Why are you here?” “What happened?”
That’s when I told her I got it and started talking to the cop he came due to the music being loud and to keep it a bit down we agreed just when the cop was leaving she calls out to him saying “oh you’re leaving so early?” “Can you come inside and give a speech to the newlyweds”.
But I cut her off and told her “No he has other things to do lets not waste his time” (everyone was drunk at this point and having a cop give a speech was not a good idea) and the cops agreed to what I said had said and left.
Afterwards, I gave an annoyed look to my aunt Maria and walked away she had called out my name but I had ignored her and I thought everything was going well, but oh boy how wrong I was.
My aunt Maria got into a heated argument with my mother when I saw them together I had gone to where they were at and I heard my Aunt Maria saying “You’re always trying to put me down and humiliate me, you’re trying to control everything and everyone around you” “You think you’re all that just cause you have a nice house and a nice life”.
My mom had answered her saying “You have a husband, I don’t. You should have way more than me since he’s providing for you and you don’t work. I do work for me and my children to have what we want.”
I was hearing all this and my mother had told me she’s got it and for me to check the music I did what she told me, but once I turned around to go and when a couple minutes passed I turned and saw my aunt Maria was standing mere centimeters away from my brothers face.
I had lost it and made my way towards the direction they were at my husband saw what I was doing tried holding me back and I was so mad at that point that I managed to get out of his hold and ran.
The only thing in my mind was defending my brother. I was drunk and mad that I had started yelling at her and telling her she needs to get out of my home and leave. She managed to make her way out of my home.
I was crying and yelling saying she ruined my wedding and I don’t ever want to see her again and I have cut ties with her. Oh and the next day, the day of my wedding, I get news that she had also said rude thing to my mother's friends during the couple’s first dance.
She had also been rude to my Mother-In-Law, not allowing her to get food when it was being served, saying, “You can’t get more food there’s only food left for the family.” (When there was more than half of food left and it all had gone bad for not being refrigerated) So, AITA for kicking my aunt out of my wedding?
NTA at all. cut her off completely. angry drunks aren’t ppl you want to enable nor be around.
HELL NO NTA- disrespect family then you will be disrespect back. Wow that got me work up. lol
NTA what a rude bitter nasty woman you have for an aunt. I honestly wish that she fell into a mud puddle just to add salt to the wound. She’s not worth your breath so pay no attention to that miserable human being. Have an amazing honeymoon.
You know you're NTA, but I'm happy to tell you that as well! NTA. Trust your gut, it seems to serve you well. Congratulations on your marriage, don't give that woman the pleasure or power to have sullied the day for you and your love!