'AITA for putting 2 pallets of pellets in front of my husband’s man cave?'

When my husband came home, he asked why the pallets were there, and I told him it was because they needed to be easily accessible and that there was no other space where they could be stored with all of the extra stuff in our garage.

He asked why I didn’t put the pellets in my garage spot. I told him that I was not about to park my car outside for the foreseeable future because his friend is taking up all our space, and that if he doesn’t want them there, then he needs to get serious about telling his friend to come get his stuff. He became annoyed and said that it was passive aggressive to put the pallets right in front of his man cave.