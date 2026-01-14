'AITA for putting my aunt on the spot in front of her DIL?'

she’s been trying to create drama between me and my husband, but we’re not entertaining it. However, now I know why she is pushing this on me.

My aunt is a new MIL and is expecting her DIL to refer to her as mom, but her DIL refers to her auntie. At a family gathering my aunt wanted to make her point in front of her DIL, thinking this would come at my expense.

She asked me what I refer to my MIL as and I said “you already know this, I refer to her as auntie. We’ve had this conversation” but then she added “you know she’ll only see you as a daughter if you call her mom”.

She was saying this to me but her comment was obviously toward her DIL who was sitting with us and listening.

I smiled and this is how the conversation went.