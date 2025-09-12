'AITA for putting a camera in my private bathroom and catching my roommate sneaking in?'

I (28M) live with 2 roommates (both are 25M). I pay an extra for the only bedroom with a private bathroom. I kept finding my towels wet therefore I confronted them multiple times, they both denied.
About two weeks ago I installed a small security camera inside my private bathroom (please keep in mind that the bathroom is only accessible from my room). Within a week it caught one of my roommates using my shower. Obviously the camera picked him up nude. I deleted the clip immediately after confirming what happened.
When I told him, he lost it and said I “violated his privacy” and that he’ll “press charges for filming him n#$ed.” I said the camera was in my private bathroom but he kept saying that it was the first time and only because I left for a few days.
My other roommate says I should’ve just “let it go” and not installed a camera at all, and honestly I feel so bad, I feel like it was in fact too much.
AITA for protecting my space, or is he right that I crossed a line?
Leashiemay wrote:
I would say that was a poor camera placement. Realistically you probably should have had the camera outside the bathroom with a view of the door. So any guests you may have over or if there was an emergency and your flatmates needed to use the bathroom to go to the toilet, no one would be filmed.
Usual-Throwaway7676 wrote:
NTA. He chose to enter your personal space, knowing you did not permit it.
If he wants to pay the "you violated my trust" card.
Ask him this "If you hadn't violated my room, would you have been on the video?" No.
This is the "you violated my trust uno reverse card":
"If you hadn't violated my trust and gone where you were told you weren't allowed, this never would've happened. You violated my trust and your own trust at the same time." Check with your landlord and put a lock on your room door. Then, put a camera in your room that covers your room entrance and bathroom access. You don't need to video your room mate in the bathroom (unless you're into that, lol).
Ok-Cheetah-9125 wrote:
I feel like the camera could have been pointed at the door or the floor and not at an angle where you caught his whole body.
Bananamilkshakebutt wrote:
NTA if he wasn't using YOUR bathroom then he wouldn't have been caught unclothed. This is the same as someone breaking into another person's house, stripping, getting caught on CCTV and then acting as the victim. If he wants to press charges then he will be admitting to breaking and entering into your private area.
Jamesbong007 responded:
Yeah sure, but he still would've caught him on camera if he had placed it in his room pointed towards the bathroom...just wouldn't have caught him unclothed. And then the roommate would have no argument of "you invade my privacy and recorded me naked" because he only caught him in his room going into the bathroom for an amount of time then leaving the room.
OP responded:
Yeah true, but still, I could have been better and place the camera at another angle. Thank you for your comment but I still feel like TA.
Charming-Barnacle-15 wrote:
ESH. Your roommate is obviously in the wrong, and I think he is the bigger AH of you both. But why did you need to point the camera at the shower? If you have to go through your room, then why not have it in your room, or have it where it's only facing the door to the bathroom? I think intentionally framing it so you'd catch him nude when there were other options was crossing the line.
doktorgonzo wrote:
NTA. Roommates should not be poking around areas not designated to them. They crossed the line not you. They would not be on film if they didn't go where they were not s'posed to. What a couple of children you live with.
Fuh-Cue wrote:
NTA, it was your private bathroom, which you alone was to use. Also, had you left it alone as one of your roommates suggested. It would not stop! That said, install a lock. I looked it up and even though you had good reason, your roomie could still have a case as messed up as that sounds.