'AITA for putting my foot down?' 'My MIL demanded I take down my wedding photos?'

"AITA for putting my foot down when my MIL demanded I take down my wedding photos?"

I 23f just married my 24m husband a few weeks ago. Due to our jobs we didn’t do a traditional wedding ceremony or have any family with us. My MIL fought us the whole time saying we should reconsider and have both of our parents come to attend. We didn’t want that.

Because of our jobs my husband and I hadn’t seen each other in six months and just wanted to be married and be left alone for the one week we had together before he had to leave again. MIL eventually dropped it after my mother convinced her too, telling her we were still planning on having a large ceremony down the line and we didn’t see this as being anything important just paperwork.