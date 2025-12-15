'AITA for putting my foot down on being treated like a free cook for ungrateful people?'

I live in my ancestral home, with my elderly parents. I have a sibling that lives on the same property in a financed trailer. Some years ago, I paid to build a rather nice shop building and I installed a BBQ pit on it, for socializing.

My sibling's spouse apparently loves my grilling and, for the last 4 months, every Sunday I have been pressured into grilling. They bought only the first time. They washed dishes only the first time. Every time since it has been - our mum buys and preps the patties - I clean my grilling flatware and grill the patties - my sibling walks up takes three patties for his spouse, says 2 words and leaves.

I have been very vocal with our mom that this is not how communal dinners are supposed to work. I have told her I don't want to do it, but every time she pressures me into doing it again because she is just about the nicest person in the world and will do anything for the sake of avoiding conflict, whereas my sibling will blow up and not talk to someone for months for the simplest thing...his spouse isn't any better.