'AITA for putting glue in my step-daughter’s hand sanitizer?'

Fast-forward a bit: Jane and I went shopping, and she used some gift cards she had received as gifts to buy lotion, body spray, a hand sanitizer, and a cute holder for her backpack. She was so excited to show it off the next day!

However, when I picked her up after school… she was crying again. One of the same kids had taken her new sanitizer and passed it around the “friend” group all day. Before giving it back to her at the end of the day, one of the kids turned it upside down, squeezed it, and emptied its contents before handing it back to her. She was devastated.

I had had enough! I demanded she hand over the empty bottle. She hesitated because she wanted to know what I was going to do, but eventually she handed it over.