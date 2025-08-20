'AITA for putting my hand over my sister-in-law’s camera at my own birthday dinner?' 'I told her NO.'

It got awkward fast. Server was right there, I felt embarrassed. Husband tried to change the subject, but Lina kept muttering about how she had to scrap “everything.” I even paid for my own dessert (long story) and we left pretty quick.

Next morning Lina texts that I “humiliated” her and made her look unprofessional in front of everyone. MIL says I should’ve moved seats if I didn’t want to be in frame. Husband says my boundary is fair but maybe I “made a scene” by doing it during the song when eyes were already on me.

She’s posted me before without asking and co-workers mentioned it. I’ve asked her to blur/remove and it turns into drama, which is why I set the boundary in writing before dinner.