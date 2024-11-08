'AITA for putting a lock on my bedroom door?' 'I share the apartment with my husband and his sibling.'

It’s especially hurtful because I had opened up to both G and L about some personal struggles, thinking they would understand why I’d want some extra privacy. Now, I feel like I’m an outsider in my own home. AITA for putting a lock on my bedroom door and wanting more privacy?

NTA, but it’s kind of ridiculous that L is in your apartment so much that you have to explain to them about why you’re locking your bedroom door. That’s a little weird and maybe hubby needs to have a conversation with G about their attitude and boundaries and L’s presence in your space. Maybe he should get whoever’s name is on the lease involved, would that person be supportive of your privacy?