'AITA for putting more effort into decorating my son's room than my stepdaughter's?'

saradeeez wrote:

This is where you step in as her advocate. Talk to her (sans husband) about her vision; let her know what you think is realistic, in a kind manner. Then go to your husband together and talk about what else she wants. Go to bat for her - surely you remember what it’s like to be a 13yo girl that has dreams of what her room could look like.

If your husband pushes back, don’t argue in front of her - just tell her you and her dad need to have grownup talk and then tell him you’re just being her advocate, as he asked you to be.

You have an amazing chance here to bond with her - take it.