'AITA for putting my dad’s GF on blast in front of everyone at my cousin's engagement party?'

They thought it was suspicious that there was a withdrawal or close to 80K. That’s what dad took out to give to Carla. Long story short the divorce imploded and dad moved on. Yeah, the age gap is weird too. Like I could have conceivably been in high school with Carla.

This may not be relevant but his side of the family was sympathetic to my sister and I for like maybe 2 weeks. Then they just started acting like Carla was part of the family. Like aunts and uncles, grandparents, are just tagging Carla on stuff on Facebook with my dad. My 2 aunts just posted a picture with them and Carla.