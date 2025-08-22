'AITA for putting my foot down with my mother-in-law? She put religious icons in our house.'

"AITA for putting my foot down with my mother-in-law?"

So my husband and I have been together for 12 years and his family is extremely religious and I don’t have an issue with that. We are Catholic but his parent’s mom to be exact are on another level. She goes to church 4 times a week, carry anointing oil with them, believe any priest on YouTube, push religion on me.

I don’t need 56,000 pictures of Jesus or Mary in home to believe in my faith. Now, when we have taken vacations they stay with our dogs at our house. Every time she stays she puts oils on my doors, writes a holy math equation on the door with crayon, and puts rock salt in every corner of the windows house.