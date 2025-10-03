'AITA for putting my husband’s grill back into the garage after he ignored my ultimatum?'

So, last week on my day off, I did it. I wrangled that massive hunk of metal, cleaned the patio, and put it into the garage myself. It was heavy and awkward, but it’s done. I thought he’d be relieved, honestly, because now the patio looks like a patio again instead of a backyard appliance showroom.

Instead? He’s acting like I committed a crime. He’s been sulking, barely speaking to me, and treating me like I’m some kind of plague he has to endure. And to make it worse, he went and dragged his mom into it.

Usually, his mom does not take his side in these petty arguments—if anything, she rolls her eyes at his man-child tendencies. But this time? She said I overstepped. That it was “his grill, his space, his decision.”