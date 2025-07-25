'AITA for putting my name next to my late wife's on her headstone? People think it's premature.'

But even if I did have another relationship or remarry it wouldn't make me regret my decision. They told me that was crazy and I was a widower at 29 and that it's crazy young to be single from 29 to 99. They asked me why I wanted to spoil my future and why it doesn't bother me to visit the grave and see my name on there.

I told them they were overreacting and it's not their decision at the end of the day. When they wouldn't let it drop I made them leave and once I did that they went around and told the rest of my family. Nobody else is bothered by this like them. A couple of relatives actually took inspiration from what I did and my parents are blaming me for it.