'AITA for putting my phone on 'DO NOT DISTURB' permanently to make a point?'

I know my coworkers wont like it much but I don't have the best relationship with them and I have been a "yes man" to them for a while, I am done being nice. I want to care about my own mental health from now on, and I feel the best way to do that is to take away control from the people trying to destroy it. AITA for doing this? I ask bcause I want to know if I should brag about it to friends.