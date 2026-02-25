'A pyramid scheme scammer who tried to exploit me ended up paying in the end. Sweet revenge.'

I walk in about 5 minutes early, and immediately my BS meter goes from Yellow to the highest level, "Black Watch Plaid." The tables are all simple plastic folding tables. The kind college kids would buy for beer pong while on a shopping trip to target.

The walls are plastered with laminated charts featuring tons of dollar signs, smiling faces from stock photos, and an organizational chart showing an all to familiar shape.

A Pyramid. God damnit. Alright, might as well have fun for a while to wait out traffic going home.