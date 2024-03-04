Queer & bipolar partners cheat on each other; shocked when they find out who with. AITA? MAJOR UPDATES.

To be clear, it’s OKAY for you two to honestly and genuinely not be upset about this. Weird? Yes. But still okay. But you NEED to have an actual conversation.

embilamb writes:

You could bring the convo back around by saying hey, I agree we should be in an open relationship but let's talk about boundaries and what we think would be acceptable versus not okay so we're on the same page.

That way you kinda end up talking about it because issues surrounding why you guys took a break will be relevant to those choices. To make an open relationship work, you gotta communicate and that starts with "what does open look like to us".