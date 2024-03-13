Queer woman traumatized by wife's 'complicated' birth; says, 'I am now reliving my assault.' AITA? SHOCKING UPDATES.

When this woman is completely traumatized by watching her wife give birth and feels triggered, she aks Reddit:

"I'm traumatized by my wife's birth and I don't know how to get over it. AITA?"

Trigger Warning: Mentions of SA and descriptions of childbirth.

At the start of 2023 my wife (27F) and I (26F) discovered that our attempt at home insemination had worked and that we were expecting a baby! This was my wife's first pregnancy and childbirth but we have a six-year-old daughter who I carried and delivered in 2017.

I'm in a doula program, have been to EMT school, have attended other births besides my own, and felt very confident in my ability to process the situation and support my wife.