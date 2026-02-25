'I'm questioning my relationship with my fiancée after her sister accused her of cheating. AITA?' UPDATED

Let’s say you stay, because love is unpredictable and sometimes super nightmarish: you can never really trust another human being to prioritize anything but what they want at any given moment. If you stay, are you ever going to be able to let go of what happened, what you think happened, and what you think she’s keeping from you?

Are you ever going to reconcile what she’s capable of, now that you it’s on the table, with yourself? Is every late arrival, missed text, new friend or phone habit going to gnaw at you? Are you going to become angry and start a fight? Will it upset you that she doesn’t see it from your side?