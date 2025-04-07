'AITA for questioning my whole relationship after finding out my BF was pocketing my rent money?' UPDATED

We've been together five years. We live on a property my boyfriend's dad is renting. His mom and dad live in one house on the property and we live on the other. When we moved in, he told us the rent was $1600 for the house, so $800 each for my bf and I.
A steal, I know! However, I just found out that my bf and his dad came to an agreement at the start of the lease last spring that he (his dad) would pay our rent in full and that the money I pay my bf for rent (to, I had presumed, pass along to his dad for rent) my bf could keep.
He said they wanted to help him out by paying his rent and his car while he lived here with them, so this was how they thought to do it. I immediately felt betrayed for not being involved in knowing about this, but I also felt like it's a bit unethical because I wasn’t aware of where my rent money was going.
I had been suspicious for a while, but I finally had the courage to ask. He admitted it and my stomach sank. His first reaction was to be mad at me for being upset about it. His POV is that they didn't tell me because it's not my business since I'm paying rent regardless.
Therefore, if his dad wants to give him $800 a month for his car and also pay his rent to help him, this is a less round about way of doing it. He just keeps the $800 I'm sending for rent. He said in essence, it isn't my money (since it's rent money), so I shouldn't care where it ends up. He also said his dad asked him to keep it between him and his parents, so he was put in a weird position.
I can see how this logically makes sense, but I can't help but feel like I've been paying him $800 a month to keep without my knowledge. I'm not upset ab his parents helping him, that is between them, and I don't want to have my rent covered either. I'm grateful for the cheap rent and believe I should be paying rent.
It's just the dishonesty and the fact that he just transferred my rent money into his bank account without telling me for a year that feels so wrong to me. We split everything else equally like groceries, utilities, and internet, except the occasional date night where he pays. I'm close with his family and frequently have them over for dinner, so it hurts that they all knew something I didn't.
I have a full time job and a side job. My bf is self employed but doesn't make too much from that. I don’t typically mind, but I would like us to be more open with each other about finances.
I don't know how to move forward from this even though I want to be understanding and kind to him because he says it’s a nuanced situation and that I should know he isn’t the type of person to steal from me. He’s apologized for the dishonesty but still doesn’t see the issue. The relationship hasn't been perfect, but it has been worth staying in for five years.
I just don't know how to get rid of this gut feeling that this situation doesn't sit right with me. Plus, rent was due yesterday and I haven’t paid him yet. Is this grounds for a break up or can we work through it? If so, how? Or is it truly none of my business? Any advice is so appreciated!
MerlinSmurf said:
He's given you insight to what your future looks like. He's been living a lie while taking advantage of you financially. Move on.
Driftwood256 said:
"It's just the dishonesty..." NTA, you've hit the nail on the head... I wanted to cut him some slack, even if this is a really questionable way of his parents trying to help him out... but then he said "it's not my business"...
Like you said, its not just about the arrangement, but the deception... if your relationship is just casual, then all good... but if you thought you're building a future with this dude, GTFO... He's not a partner and you can't trust him...
No_Confidence5235 said:
Don't ever merge finances with him. He's thirty years old and his parents are still supporting him financially. He will blow a bunch of your money on himself if you ever gave him access to it.
Capable_Box_8785 said:
No, you're not wrong. But do you really wanna be a part of family who lies? I wouldn't.
No_Meringue_8736 said:
NTA. Not only should they not have hid this from you to begin with because I feel like you could've easily been included in the conversation and have probably been willing to help your boyfriend if you knew it was essentially going to be free rent, but the fact that your bf is acting like he was put in a weird position by his dad because he asked him not to tell you is a pathetic excuse.
You're his girlfriend, so that means no secrets, even if it's his family. What happens if you get married and have kids and his parents want to take them somewhere you wouldn't approve of? Would he keep it a secret from you then? Honestly I wouldn't be able to trust him or his family after that.
Editing to add, him apologizing but not seeing the issue means the apology wasn't genuine in the first place and he just wants it to go away.
OkGazelle5400 said:
Girl. If you were a unit then he would have split the $800 with you and paid $400 each. You are paying him instead of him getting a job
I did pay the rent to him already for April. I wasn’t withholding it because I thought I shouldn’t pay rent, I was just trying to understand how I felt about the situation. I fully believe I should pay rent and don’t want handouts from his parents too. I know either way I’d be paying rent.
Everyone focusing on the money and calling me a gold digger is not getting the point of why I’m upset. Also just want to add, he knows everything about how much I make. I’m an open book and never thought of not sharing with him.