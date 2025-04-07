'AITA for questioning my whole relationship after finding out my BF was pocketing my rent money?' UPDATED

I had been suspicious for a while, but I finally had the courage to ask. He admitted it and my stomach sank. His first reaction was to be mad at me for being upset about it. His POV is that they didn't tell me because it's not my business since I'm paying rent regardless.

Therefore, if his dad wants to give him $800 a month for his car and also pay his rent to help him, this is a less round about way of doing it. He just keeps the $800 I'm sending for rent. He said in essence, it isn't my money (since it's rent money), so I shouldn't care where it ends up. He also said his dad asked him to keep it between him and his parents, so he was put in a weird position.