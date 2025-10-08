"AITA for questioning my entire relationship after my husband flirted with my receptionist?"

I saw the transcript from when my husband called my business yesterday and I literally feel sick... I run a small massage business and got a virtual assistant (the AI kind) to answer my work phone when I'm with clients.

My husband called while I was busy and I saw the transcript later. He was FULLY flirting - complimenting her voice, asking to request her specifically, literally asking her on a date instead of making an appointment. I confronted him and he laughed it off, said I'm "being psycho" and it was just playful, we fought for hours..

Here's the thing - my ex cheated on me. I thought I was past it but seeing my husband effortlessly charm this AI like that... is this his default with women when I'm not around?