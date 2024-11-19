Groom-to-be sick fiancée and her family excluding disabled brother; 'she was embarrassed to have my brother there.' AITA?

During her three-week visit, there was probably only a handful of small occasions where my brother accompanied us. These were things like sharing a few meals and wandering around afterward because he wanted to be our guide.

When I was younger, I could tell my brother something like....'find me a quiet place where no one will bother me' and he would be able to take me to the perfect spot. You could get as specific as you want.

This is one of his talents and I challenged my fiancée to describe somewhere she wanted to go so he could take us there. I remember her asking me if he could leave (after he took us to a place). I thought she just wanted to be alone with me. Now I feel like it was because she was embarrassed to have my brother there with us.