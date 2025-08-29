'AITA for quitting my job after finding out my boss takes 60% of my earnings?'

I have worked part time for a dog walking/sitting agency for the past three months. My boss told me that she took a small percentage from each sit/walk and that she would not disclose the amount, I simply just get my wage. I assumed maybe 15/20/30%…maybe even 40%!
Anyways, a month passes, I’ve just completed a 7 night sit with a client. Said client reached out to me two days ago and asks if I could do 4 more nights next month, followed by the price she would pay. I immediately realized it is A LOT more, I done the maths real quick and realized my boss was taking a 60% cut.
I made sure I was correct and messaged my boss saying “Hi ____, I have become aware that the client’s rate is quite a bit higher than what I have been receiving, and honestly I’m kind of disappointed that I wasn’t aware of the percentage being that high.
I understand you have to take your cut, but I do feel my rate is quite low for the industry standard. I’ll have to step back from this and any further bookings, I hope you understand."
Her reply was basically a mix of calling me selfish and rude, backtracking, telling me she doesn’t need someone like me, trying to claim she only takes 30% (untrue), and saying she is really upset because she has done so much for me and this is how I repay her.
She also mentioned numerous times that it was extremely rude and unprofessional of me to of ever previously asked anything to do with my wage and percentages. I was quite shocked at the reply, and so I want to know what you guys think? Overall I made around $840 from working, and she made around $1,260, $2,100 total.
Artistic-Tough-7764 said
NTA. Time to find either a better boss or let your your customers know you are going independent.
ArtistKeith333 said:
NTA. I could understand even 50/50, because she's getting the contacts and setting up the contracts, booking, book-keeping, etc. But taking 60 percent is just damn greedy. Screw her.
Lonewolfx0 said:
NTA. Her reply was rude. But unfortunately she is the one taking all the liability. The worst that would happen if something went south is she fires you. She would be the one taken to court/sued.
LtWilliamWonka said:
NTA. The truth is, if you agreed upon a wage for an amount of work, and did that work and got paid that wage, nothing wrong happened. It's not a strangers' (your boss) job to be an advocate for you or your interests.
That being said, you are absolutely free to seek employment for better wages and conditions elsewhere. In the end you are not a slave and your boss should not have any expectation that you need to stay without the compensation you require. It's a free market.
TheRealRedParadox said:
Asking wage questions is never unprofessional. Lying to your employees and screwing them over is though. NTA you honestly had a right to know how much the percentage was.
Labrat_Survivor said:
NTA you discovered the basic principle of capitalism.
I want to make it clear that my job was ruled under self employment, the boss did NOT cover any overhead payments apart from potentially a website and domain subscription. With that information, you can decide how legit you think this business may be. I also want to add that I picked up this job as I had just moved to a new city and wanted to venture around.