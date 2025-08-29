'AITA for quitting my job after finding out my boss takes 60% of my earnings?'

That being said, you are absolutely free to seek employment for better wages and conditions elsewhere. In the end you are not a slave and your boss should not have any expectation that you need to stay without the compensation you require. It's a free market.

TheRealRedParadox said:

Asking wage questions is never unprofessional. Lying to your employees and screwing them over is though. NTA you honestly had a right to know how much the percentage was.

Labrat_Survivor said:

NTA you discovered the basic principle of capitalism.

Later, OP edited the post to include: