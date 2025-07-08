'AITA for asking my coworker if he’s raising his kid like a retirement plan after he (& others) mocked me for being single?'

Anyway, we were chilling near our desks when one coworker (dating a guy way younger and insecure af) said girls like me have “too high standards” and would end up alone.

She even pointed to the single ladies (mid to late twenties) like it was a cautionary tale. I just laughed and said being single actually sounds peaceful. Then one of the dads chimed in like, “Okay but who’s gonna take care of you when you’re old?”

I said, “Having kids doesn’t guarantee that. There are cases where even a dozen kids can't & won't take care of their parents.” He got smug and went, “Still better to be sure. You better start now”