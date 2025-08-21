'AITA for intentionally raising my kids as a single dad and refusing to date despite family pressure?'

My mom told me the kids need a mom in their lives and raising them alone is not in their best interest. I have stepped back twice because of the pushiness and right now they are in time out because they would not let up on me. They said the kids would benefit from me blending families with someone or giving them a stepmom.

When I told them it would not be better for them if I'm dating just to give them a mom because that's not a good foundation for a new relationship, they said I should find someone I want. And I made it clear my interest is in raising my kids and not my love life. I even had them ask what my daughter will do when she gets older and doesn't have a mom to speak to.