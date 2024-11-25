Ranch hand tells friend's girlfriend that his working dog would eat him if he died. AITA?

"AITA for telling my friend's GF that my dog would eat me if I died?"

Listen idk if I said this poorly or if I really am the AH so I just want an outside perspective. I live and work as a ranch hand. I am constantly around Rodeo stock cattle, horses, donkeys, and most importantly working dogs.

We also raise our own animals to process for meat. So I have a slightly different perspective on animals after seeing this side of them, not just the cute house cats and lazy pet dogs.

Well my friend's GF (22 I think?) Was going on and on about how her blue heeler puppy was tearing things up and misbehaving. I tried to tell her that heelers are working dogs that need to be given tasks and that her puppy is only 6 months old so it's bound to misbehave.