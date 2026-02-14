'AITA for ransacking my boyfriend’s apartment?'

Now he’s furious with me for going through his things and ransacking his place. He said he would have given my passport back, and there was no need for me to “go crazy.”

I’m just angry that he took it to begin with, and I don’t believe him when he says he was going to give it back. This is only my third serious relationship, and I have no perspective on this kind of thing. AITA for “overreacting” and ransacking my (ex)boyfriend’s place?

Here’s what people had to say to OP:

Capable_Voice_5479