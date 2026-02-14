'AITA for ransacking my boyfriend’s apartment?'

I (f25) have been with my boyfriend “Jake” (m34) for 8 months. Things were fine until I (against my better judgment) moved into his place a couple months ago. Since then, he’s been getting kind of possessive and protective. I immediately told him to cut that garbage out because it’s off-putting, and things seemed to get better.
Anyway, I have a friend in Mexico who is getting married. I’ve been excited to fly down for her wedding since she told me she was engaged a year ago. However, Jake has made it clear that he doesn’t want me to go.
He says Mexico is too dangerous, even though I’ve been there many times and even lived there for a year, speak Spanish, have friends there, and know my way around. No matter what I say, he doesn’t want me to go.
Then a couple of days ago my passport went missing from my nightstand. I’m supposed to go tomorrow, so I wouldn’t have time to get a new one. I looked everywhere, no luck. When I asked Jake about it, he behaved a little suspiciously, but I dismissed it because I couldn’t believe he would actually take my passport to keep me from going.
But he’s been giving me some red flags, so I decided to have a thorough look around. When he went out this morning, I started going through everything. As I searched, I became increasingly certain that he took my passport.
I started off carefully picking through drawers and cabinets, but as my anger grew, I became a lot less careful. I started turning out drawers, pried open a brief case, made a total mess. But I found it. It was behind some books on the bookcase in his study. I never go into his study. He definitely put it there.
Now he’s furious with me for going through his things and ransacking his place. He said he would have given my passport back, and there was no need for me to “go crazy.”
I’m just angry that he took it to begin with, and I don’t believe him when he says he was going to give it back. This is only my third serious relationship, and I have no perspective on this kind of thing. AITA for “overreacting” and ransacking my (ex)boyfriend’s place?
NTA.move out immediately and don’t look back. This is the start of an abusive relationship he is starting lightly with the controlling so that you get used to it. That you even question that you are an AH for looking for YOUR passport that HE STOLE means that he is already succeeding. For your future safety run. You are not in so deep that you can’t get out.
NTA his behaviour is controlling and unacceptable. Your passport is not a small thing and you should be able to trust that important belongings are safe in your home. Please seriously consider ending this relationship, he is showing you what your future will be like with him.
Here's some perspective. Your boyfriend is Escalating. He's starting to do bigger and bigger things. He started with small attempts at controlling you, and he's trying to move into gaslighting you. If the pattern holds, the real abuse comes next.
This is something you cannot possibly take seriously enough. At least he's only your boyfriend. It's easy to get out of this right now, and I strongly suggest you do. NTA.
If he'll take your passport to keep you from going to Mexico, he'll take your driver's license to keep you from leaving him...
NTA! Even if you are in a relationship, the partner NEVER has the right to do this kind of things to you!!!!! He STOLE your propery, he LIED about it and then he VICTIMIZED!
Nooo, gurl. Leave him. This is not how relationships work. We all have our fair shares of arguments during a lifetime, but this is crossing the personal boundaries and also ILLEGAL.
Thanks for the replies. I guess I was still in a weird state of disbelief that he did that and it made me question everything. Now that I’ve stopped shaking and have had the time to think, talk to my mom, and to read through these replies, I feel kinda silly for even wondering if I did something wrong.
Suffice it to say it’s over for good, I’ve blocked him on everything and my dad and brother are over there getting what’s left of my stuff. I’m going to try to put it out of my mind and focus on my awesome trip.
There are war zones safer than this relationship. Good for OP to get out when she did.
Always glad to read an ending where she gets out without getting hurt.
It too often ends so much worse.
He was absolutely going to give the passport back... after the wedding. He would have claimed to find it under the seat in her car or somewhere equally ridiculous.
The 9 year age gap immediately caught my eye. When do those types of relationships ever go right?
If you want someone to stay with you, they have to stay by choice. Trying to force them to stay against their will is the surest way of making them want to leave.